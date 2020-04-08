Lois Jean Alderman

LOIS JEAN ALDERMAN, 70, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, Lois will be cremated with a private service held at a later date. The family is requesting that memorial donations may be made to the Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail Buckeye, WV 24924, to help with the funeral bill.

