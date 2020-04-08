LOIS JEAN ALDERMAN, 70, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, Lois will be cremated with a private service held at a later date. The family is requesting that memorial donations may be made to the Lantz Funeral Home, 16792 Seneca Trail Buckeye, WV 24924, to help with the funeral bill.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Edwards, Joyce - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
El-Amin, Kela - 11 a.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Harper, Robert - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.
Nasby, Beatrice - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Walden, Albert - 1 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Sweetland.