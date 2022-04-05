LOIS JEAN LITFIN departed this earthly home on April 3 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Lexie Monk, her husband George Litfin, and her beloved sister Barbara (Babs) Buckner. She is survived by her nieces Lisa Hamilton (Pinch), Traci Nelson (Charleston), and nephews Kevin Buckner (Pinch) and Travis Buckner also of Pinch.
Lois was born on Poca River and lived her early years there before moving to Beckley later on. She and her family returned to Poca River where she graduated from Sissonville High School class of 1949. After graduating she worked for the Federal Government until retirement in 1987. In 1968 she went to Golden, Colorado where she met and married her husband George Litfin . They were married until his passing in 2017. In 1973 she and George returned to Sissonville and settled near her parents. She was a devoted daughter her took great care of her parents for the rest of their lives. Although Lois didn't have children, she enjoyed a parental connection to her nieces and nephews. They enjoyed a lifetime of love and laughter together. No Aunt could have been more caring and loving to them. In return her nieces and nephews loved her dearly. A birthday or an event in their lives was never not recognized by her with a card or call. She will be missed dearly by them.
Lois was baptized in the Middle Fork creek in Jackson County in February 1947 and on that day ensured her place in heaven and is now celebrating with her parents and sister.
Visitation will be at Long and Fisher Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and a graveside service and burial will be Wednesday at Floral Hills Garden of Memories at 11 a.m.