LOIS "JEAN" SCRAGG, 89, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on July 14, 2022, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1932 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Norvell and Ethel Stone. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Scragg, and 3 brothers.
Jean is survived by her sons, Steve Scragg (Betsy), Rob Scragg; daughter, Mary "Sis" Scragg, all of Charleston; five grandchildren; sister, Nancy Clark, and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was a devoted wife of 65 years to Dennis. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She loved her family and embraced every moment with them and never missed an occasion to spoil her grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time outside watching her birds and spending time with her Susie cat.
A service to Honor the Life of Jean will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Patricia Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Alpha Cemetery, Charleston. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., till service time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for taking such good care of her while at the Hubbard Hospice House.
Memories and condolences of Jean may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is assisting the family with these arrangements.