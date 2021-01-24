LOIS "JO" COBURN (MOORE) passed away January 21, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a retired school bus driver for Kanawha County Schools, member of Judson Baptist Church, member of the former Belle Women's Club, Belle Lions Club and a lifetime member of the women's auxiliary for the Elkview VFW Post 8516.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles Coburn; son, Rick Coburn; sister, Joyce Arthur; and brothers, James, Charles and Arnold Moore.
Surviving are her son, Larry Wayne Coburn of Belle; sisters, Gerri and Betty Lou Moore both of Vero Beach, Florida; and a granddaughter, Josie Lynn Coburn.
In keeping with Jo's final requests, her interment will be held in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, and there will be no other services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to, Judson Baptist Church, 320 E. 8th street, Belle, WV 25015.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.