LOIS (MORRIS) LYNN passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family.
She is survived by her husband, John Walter "Jack" Lynn, (inseparable since 1945); son, John Lynn, (Fiona); daughter, Lisa Lynn; daughter, Ann Fairfax Lynn Silliman, (David); seven grandchildren: Rece Lynn Nester (Will), Reny Wilcher, Hannah Lynn, Jack Lynn, Paige Silliman Brandt (Christian), David Silliman Jr. and Elizabeth Silliman; and two great-grandchildren: Adelyn Nester and Virginia Nester.
Lois was born to her parents, Ivy and Floyd Morris, April 16, 1932, in Charleston, the youngest of four children, and graduated from both Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College. She was a tireless, enthusiastic, and savvy entrepreneur, dedicated from childhood as an integral part of her family's local business, Morris Grocery, where she assisted her Father in every aspect of this neighborhood mainstay.
Before raising her three children, she worked for Standard Oil, and after, she was hired on at Industrial Rubber Products Company where she was a Marketing Head. The pinnacle of her career was the founding of The Stock Exchange in Kanawha City, a high-end Wedding Boutique and Luxury Consignment Clothier, in 1983; she spear-headed the unique, latter genre, which is now internationally revered.
Lois's biggest joy, however, was her loving Family with whom she spoke daily and provided priceless council and wisdom. She loved all things West Virginia, especially the sports teams and the natural beauty of the Mountains, Rivers and Valleys.
She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor which knew no bounds and her tireless devotion to being "Mimi," the Family Matriarch.
In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care.