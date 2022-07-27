LOIS "SIS" LOUISE TOTTEN, 79, of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021. Lois was born in Charleston, West Virginia on November 4,1942 to the late James & Helene Whittington.
After graduating from Dunbar High school in 1960, Lois went on to study at Glenville State College. After college, Lois worked at a Charleston Bank where she met her future husband Gene Totten. Lois and Gene went on to settle down in Madison, West Virginia and had their only child, James Totten. She retired from the Madison Sheriff's Department in 2002. Lois was an active member in The Order of Eastern Star and the Women of the Moose Lodge. Growing up in the country, she loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, and long weekends in Pocohantas County at the family cabin. Lois was also an avid golfer and played whenever she had the opportunity. Lois was never without a dog for a companion and loved them all dearly. Lois was predeceased by her parents, James and Helene Whittington, and her son, James Totten.
She is survived by her loving, older brother, Gary L. Whittington, Sr.; her one and only "favorite" nephew, Gary L. Whittington, Jr. and Gary Jr.'s wife, Jenny Whittington.
Lois was loved and cared for by her family and friends in Virginia and is dearly missed for many reasons including her sense of style and "unique" humor.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home Phipps Ave, Danville, WV, 25053.