LOIS STAATS CASTO, 88, of Ripley, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., Monday November 2 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. In accordance with state guidelines, a face mask or covering must be worn and social distancing observed. A private family funeral service will follow at Calvary United Methodist Church in Ripley with Rev. Charles Hicks officiating. Burial will be at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.