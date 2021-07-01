LOIS VIRGINIA (LOVETT) HINSON, 74, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Charleston, WV passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 in Charlotte. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 3 from 10 - 11 am at Roseboro's Mortuary and Crematory, 4300 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC followed by 11:30 am graveside service at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens, 11201 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. You may read the full obituary and leave messages of condolence for the family at roseborosmortuary.com.
