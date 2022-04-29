LOIS WILKINSON WHALEY, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1933, in Charleston, WV.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1952.
She joyfully served the Lord for 54 years with her husband, Rev. Walter Curtis Whaley, III. She spent her life dedicated to the Lord, her family, her church community and friends. She was active in the Child Evangelism ministry and the Women's Christian Temperance Union. Pastor and Mrs. Whaley's ministry led them to North Carolina in 1981, where they served at Rosemont Baptist Church for 20 years.
Mrs. Whaley is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; brothers, Paul David and Berman; sister, Ruth; sister-in-law, Wanda; brothers-in-law, Jack and Bill; niece, Sheila; close family friend, Timothy Paul; and her beloved granddaughter, Christian.
She is survived by her sisters, Nina (Bobby) and Maxine; her sons, Lewis (Jennifer), Randy, and Tim (Becky); her grandchildren, Laura, Jennifer (Joel), Calvin (Amanda), Scott (Misty), Jessica (Josh), Clayton, Cayden and Cole; her great -grandchildren, Bella, Jude, Aubrey, Tempe, Paige, Jon-Jon, Luke, Elijah, and Matthew; numerous nephews and nieces; and special family friend, Nisa Holbrook.
Mrs. Whaley was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend. She was affectionately known as "Great" to her great-grandchildren and she lived up to that name every day. She touched many lives in her 88 years with her love, wisdom, and generosity and infinite support.
Services will be held at North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Dr, Charleston, WV 25387 on Saturday April 30 at 2 p.m.,. Memorial donations in her honor may be sent to the North Charleston Baptist Church.