LOLA BELL DOSS, 89 of Shrewsbury, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a long illness at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time member of Shrewsbury Community Church. Was retired as a cook from Red Boat Company where she met and married her loving husband Raymond Doss of Shrewsbury, WV.
She was proceeded in death by her Father and Mother, Foster Tucker and Bertha Tucker; brothers and sisters, Paul Tucker, Ethel Higginbotham, Jimmy Tucker, Foster (Ed) Tucker, Beulah Olaker, Kenneth Tucker, Oddie Tucker, Wilma Higginbotham; and great grandson Scott Stelow, Jr.
Lola is survived by her only child, James Michael Tucker (Carrlon Jean Tucker); grandchildren, Jaci (Lexton (JR)) Fizer, Chad (Lena) Tucker, Bobbi (Dave) Gruca, Terri (Calvin) Schlak, John (Amy) Felton; great grandchildren, Brianna (Damon) Beatty, CJ Tucker, Parker Tucker, and Dosson Tucker, Blake Stelow, Paul Stelow, Justin Gruca, Jake Gruca, Faith Felton, Hope Felton, Charity Felton, Emily Dinsmore - Stelow and Deceased Scott Stelow Jr; great great grandchildren, Brayden Edwards, Quinlan Beatty, Jordan Richards, Bailey Stelow, Rusty Dinsmore-Stelow; and brothers and sisters, Nancy (Gilbert) Jividen, Bob Tucker, John Tucker, Sherry (Darrell) Napp, Vicky Macklin, Sandy (Kenneth) Lowe, Roger Tucker. Don Tucker, Lynn, Paula, Bonnie, and Ron Tucker.
Special thanks to her caregivers, her son, wife, and daughter Jaci. Also, to Kanawha City Health Center, Dr. Ryan Morrison and staff for all their loving care. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Hospice Care for all the love and support during this difficult time along with family and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039, with Pastor Danny Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior the services at the Funeral Home on Wednesday.
