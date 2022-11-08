Thank you for Reading.

LOLA BELL DOSS, 89 of Shrewsbury, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a long illness at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time member of Shrewsbury Community Church. Was retired as a cook from Red Boat Company where she met and married her loving husband Raymond Doss of Shrewsbury, WV.

She was proceeded in death by her Father and Mother, Foster Tucker and Bertha Tucker; brothers and sisters, Paul Tucker, Ethel Higginbotham, Jimmy Tucker, Foster (Ed) Tucker, Beulah Olaker, Kenneth Tucker, Oddie Tucker, Wilma Higginbotham; and great grandson Scott Stelow, Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you