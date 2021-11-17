LOLA C. HARDING HAMMONDS, 81 years old, born August 1, 1940, of Charleston, West Virginia, gained her angel wings on the 14th day, November, 2021.
She was a 1958 graduate of Sissonville High School. Lola was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. During her life there was nothing that she attempted to do that she didn't succeed at.
She is survived by her loving Husband, Olen M. Hammonds of Charleston; Daughter Terry L. Campbell (Darel) of Culloden; Son Gregory O. Hammonds of Charleston; and Son Randy Joe Hammonds (Stephanie) of Kenna. She had five grandchildren -- Tara (Nikki) Davis (Steven) of Ona; Justin Campbell (Lisa) of Milton; Dalton Hammonds (Rebekah) of Nashville, TN; Eric Hammonds of Titusville, Florida; and Evan Hammonds of Spencer. She is survived by thirteen great grandchildren -- Gracie Davis, Brandie Davis, Madyson Hatfield, Carson Campbell, Chloe Campbell, Grayson Quesenberry, Hollie Quesenberry, Easton Hammonds, Amelia Hammonds, Colton Hammonds, Eli Hammonds, Preston Hammonds, and Carolyn Hammonds. She is also survived by her sister, Iolene Powell of Chillicothe, Ohio and her brother, Paul Harding of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Lola is predeceased by her parents, Lovell E. Harding and Pearl Harding; her brothers and sister, Edgar Harding, Basil Harding and Elizabeth Shamblin, all of Sissonville. She is also predeceased by her youngest son, Ronnie C. Hammonds and her granddaughter, Emily Quesenberry.
Per her wishes, Lola will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date for family and close friends. A special thank you to the Hospice nurses and Hubbard House for their loving care during this time.
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill. Enjoy your reunion in Heaven. We will see you again in the twinkling of an eye.