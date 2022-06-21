It is with broken hearts that the family of LOLA ELLEN MACE, 79, of South Charleston, announce her sudden passing on June 18, 2022, after a short illness.
She was married to her forever best friend and loving husband, Melvin, for 57 years.
Lola loved children, which was a large part of why she chose to become a school cook. She loved her family above everything and worked tirelessly to provide for them. Lola taught them many things, such as how to bake her famous rolls, how to laugh, and most importantly, she taught them how to fill their hearts to the fullest.
She was incredibly patriotic and supported the United States and its military. Lola enjoyed daily outings to yard sales and thrift stores. She also adored traveling the country and visiting Pocahontas County. Lola's laughter was legendary and will be greatly missed.
She was welcomed with loving arms by her parents, G.C. and Irene Lawson; sisters, Ruth Faye and Nora Jean; and brother, Edward.
In addition to her husband, Lola is survived by her son, Melvin, and Michael and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Cody, Katie, Ryan and Kayla; two great-grandchildren; and lastly she will be mourned by her beloved dog, Penny.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Charles Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.