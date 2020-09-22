LOLA MAE (GRASS) MARTIN: Mae passed away at her home on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 in Charleston WV after a short illness.
She was born February 21, 1930 to the late, Albert and Myrtle Grass. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Martin Sr, brother Thomas Grass, and sister Martha Mosier.
Surviving are her children, Paula Campbell and Joseph Jr (Shelia) of Charleston, grandchildren, Carl Tindel (Holly) of North Carolina, and Rebekah Martin of Charleston, three great grandchildren, and two sisters, Polly Garnes, and Judy Carey (Michael) of Charleston.
Faithful wife, loving Mother, Big sister, friend to many. Patient is suffering and steadfast in hope.
A private family Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday September 25, at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with her son, Pastor Joe Martin Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel.
The Family may call one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
