On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, LOLA MAY SAYRE, loving mother, passed away at the age of 90. Lola was born January 29, 1931 in South Charleston, WV to Crosby McClaskey Pearman. She attended South Charleston High School. On September 24, 1948, she married Boyd Sayre. They raised two sons, Gregory and Mitchell, and remained married for 60 years. Lola worked at Thomas Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. She began working in the laundry and then worked her way into the Radiology department. Lola loved her job and was happy that she could help others by transporting patients for their x-rays each day.
Lola had a passion for anything creative, she loved to paint, read, write, and enjoyed a wide variety of music. She loved animals, not only her pets, but she would try to nurse any injured animal she might find back to health. She was know for her compassionate spirit, generosity and the ability to be strong in difficult times, not only for herself, but for others. Lola would always be there to stand with you on your worst days.
Lola loved to read the bible and was a life long Christian. She tried everyday to let her unwavering faith be her guide. She was a loving wife, mother and friend.
Lola was preceded in death by her mother, Crosby, her husband, Boyd, her son, Gregory and her brother, Elton. She is survived by her son, Mitchell, her sister, Becky, many nieces and nephews, her daughter in-law Myra Joy Sayre and her two best friends, her Schnauzers, Fritz and Otto. A service and celebration of Lola's life will be held from 3 p.m., June 6, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 1414 Myers Ave, Dunbar, WV. In lieu of flowers, Lola requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.