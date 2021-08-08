LOLA SYBIL COOPER (96) passed away peacefully at home in Fairfax, VA on August 3, 2021. Sybil was born in Frame, West Virginia on March 3, 1925 to James Anderson Cooper and Alda Elizabeth Given Cooper who preceded her in death. Also proceeding Sybil were her beloved siblings: Hubert Cooper, Versha Reed, Bernard Cooper, Jewel Medley, Mattie Patrick, Drema Kay Cooper, Gladys Guthrie, Mary Louise Cooper, Mamie Venable, Luverna Cooper, Tressie Preston, and James "Jim" Cooper.
She is survived by her loving sister, Hilda Lorene Reedy, of Pueblo, Colorado, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews who loved her dearly. Particularly her grandniece, Jamie Cooper Moales, of Hillsborough, NC who provided care and companionship to Sybil for more than a decade.
Sybil was valedictorian of her senior class and attended courses at Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV. She was two years out of high school when she took the civil service exam. Sybil passed with flying colors taking it on a Saturday and was on her way to Washington, DC the following week where she resided in the area until her passing. Sybil was a State Department secretary for 25 years, serving some 20 of those years in the Foreign Service.
Her exciting United States government career began with the Postal Department, eventually moving to the State Department, and then on to the Foreign Service where she served until her retirement in 1982.
She served as Secretary and Staff Aide to Ambassador William Leonhart in the American Embassies in Denmark (1955-58), the Philippines (1958-60), Japan (1960-62), Tanzania (1962-65), and Yugoslavia (1969-72). Sybil served at five embassies, on three continents, with assignments in the White House (1966-69) and in the State Department itself (1973-75).
Her assignment in Tanganyika, historical eastern African state that in 1964 merged with Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, later renamedthe United Republic of Tanzania was during a turbulent and dangerous time for the newly formed country. She served in Yugoslavia during its communist rule under President Josip Broz Tito.
Sybil was a trailblazer for women in the Foreign Service during her tenure, working on highly classified and top secret government documents including the Marshall Plan, also known as the European Recovery Program, which was a U.S. programproviding aid to Western Europe following the devastation of World War II. In addition to economic redevelopment, one of the stated goals of the Marshall Plan was to halt the spread of communism on the European continent.
After her retirement from the Foreign Service, she worked three years as a volunteer for Dr. Richard Halverson, Chaplain of the U.S. Senate (1982-85). Sybil also served as personal secretary to Clare Booth Luce, who was an American author, politician, U.S. Ambassador and public conservative figure (1985-87).
Sybil also worked as an usher, primarily in the formerly titled Golden Circles Lounge of the Kennedy Center (on the Opera House side), for more than 20 years (until 2014) where she had the opportunity to meet and greet many famous people and make lifelong friends. She had a special friendship with world renowned opera singer, Pl cido Domingo, given his role with the Washington National Opera House during her tenure there.
Sybil was a born again Christian and a member of the National Presbyterian Church where she was actively involved for many years serving on the Business and Professional Women's Guild, and the Washington-Tokyo Women's Club. She will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her. The world is a little less bright without her in it.
Services will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 with visitation from 12 - 1 p.m., and service at 1 p.m. Interment immediately following at Tyler Mountain Memory Garden beside her father and mother per Sybil's wishes.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.