LOLA WILMUS BELL THOMAS, 66, of Charleston, WV departed this world November 5, 2021. She was born in Logan County, WV on November 29, 1954, the fourth child out of ten born to Leon and Carlie Mae Ellis Bell.
Lola got married in Virginia to James Thomas and they shared three sons, James Eric, Jason Bradley, and Tony Leon. She worked in a variety of jobs during her life to provide a home for her boys and herself, but she always had time to help family when needed. She stayed with her sister-in-law Rebecca Bell and helped to take care of her until her death. She stayed at the hospital with her brother Johnny doing what she could for him when his daughters could not be there until he passed away, never leaving the hospital until the end. She was a hard worker who loved her garden and flowers. She loved nature in general and could be depended on to help find homes for abandoned animals that she rescued. Any and all of her sons friends called her "Momma" and treated her as such. She, in turn, treated them all as her children, showing them that love knows no boundaries.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Bell and Carlie Mae Bell; three brothers Lonnie Lee Bell, Johnny Leon Bell, and Tony Douglas Bell; her youngest son Tony Leon Thomas; niece April Faye Bell Frye; nephew Richard Leon Woodrum; and two great nephews.
Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Stacy Sowers; sons, James Eric of St. Albans, and Jason Bradley of South Charleston; granddaughter, Taylor Marie Ball; sisters, Betty Woodrum of Huntington, and Freda Collins of Chapmanville; brothers, Randy Dale of Danville, Roy Roger of North Carolina, Harold Bell of West Hamlin, and Darrell Edward of Madison; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
Lola will definitely be missed on this earth, but Heaven has surely gained another beautiful angel.
Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with burial following in the Bell Cemetery at Sugar Tree. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask during the visitation and the services.