LON JOSEPH HARDIN, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston, WV.
He was born November 7, 1933, to the late James Edwin Hardin and Margaret Merle (Fowler) Hardin, in Malvern, Arkansas. He was a 1951 graduate of Malvern High School. He held BBA in Finance from Baylor University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He was a U.S. Army Specialist-3 during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long career as an Economic Planning and Development Director in local, state and federal posts in Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. He retired to his home state from the International Trade Commission of the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2008. He was also Director of the Arkansas Farm Bureau for a term, once president of the Arkansas Presbyterian Cursillo, a Ruling Elder and Commissioned Lay Pastor in the PC(USA). He taught economics and international business classes at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock. He and his wife were elected "Farm Family of the Year" in 1987. He sang in the choir at the Kirk in the Pines in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, where he will be laid to rest in their memorial garden. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting and raising cattle and bird dogs.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Payne Hardin; his sister, Suzanne Mathews; granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Calkins; and great grandson Henry Ross Denzie.
He is survived by his two beloved daughters, Kathryn Maddy (Jeff) and Charlotte Calkins (Joe); his older brother, Jack Hardin (Lea); and his younger sister, Rebecca Schomburg (Roger); his eight grandchildren, Michael Maddy, Kate Lichtenfels (Steven), Robert Maddy, Emily Calkins-Reed (Jake), Joe Calkins, III (Alex), Elly Denzie (Robert), Matthew Calkins, and Mary Calkins. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Lon Joseph Hardin will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 20, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans with Rev. Mark Boyd officiating. There will be a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service.