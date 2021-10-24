LONA "MYRTLE" WORKMAN, 87 of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday October 21, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Other and Mary Murphy Jarrett and was born at Lockwood May 5, 1934. Myrtle was an Avon, Fuller Brush and Watkins representative for many years. She was a pioneer in the Nicholas County Relay for Life, often fundraising with baked goods and selling wash clothes. Myrtle was a member of the Summersville Church of God, a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Delmas Workman, siblings Homer, Floyd and Daniel Jarrett, Hattie Burns, Dimple Virginia Tolliver, Pribble Keith and Ocie Donelson.
Surviving her is son, Wayne (Marsha) Workman of Summersville; daughter Lona (Ralph) Martin of Mt. Nebo; grandchildren Delmas Wayne (Melissa) Workman. Dale Lee (Aimee) Brown, Donna Marie (Tracy) Bird; great grandchildren Sieann Marie Deal, Grant Ivan Brown, and Elizabeth Jane Bird.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday October 25th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Earl Boarders officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville.
Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.