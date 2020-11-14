LONDIS "ALLEN" JUSTICE, 53, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones.
He worked for J & L Clearing and Coal River Energy. He enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, motorcycle riding, and especially spending time with his family.
Allen was preceded in death by his son Crae Allen; parents, Londis and Jana Justice; and sister, Deborah Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn of Alum Creek; daughters, Natasha Justice (James) of Hamlin and Taylor Justice (Travis) of Beckley; sister, Donna (David) Dunlap; brother, Ricky (Tonya) Justice; sister-in-law, Draunta (Jamie) Dorsey. He was "Popi" to grandchildren, Joel Allen, Logan Crae, and Paylin Kree. Allen was also survived by a host of family and friends.
The family would like to recognize the nurses at Hospice, Melanie and Connie, for their care and support.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Dan McCormick and Reverend Richard "Meathead" Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family cemetery, Alkol, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would donations made to Curry Funeral Home, PO Box 9 Alum Creek, WV 25003.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.