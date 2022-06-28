LONNIE CORNETT, 83, of Hewett, WV passed away June 22, 2022.
He was born October 25, 1938 in Hazard, KY to the late Paul and Christine Cornett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Loretta Cornett; daughter, Lisa Gail: and his sister, Judy Back.
Lonnie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. At the age of 25 Lonnie enlisted in the United States Army. He valued his service highly and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served two tours of combat in Republic of Vietnam from November 22, 1970 to November 21, 1971. Lonnie was awarded the Bronze Star for valor and the Vietnam service medal. The United States of America thanks Lonnie for his sacrifice and commitment to the country.
He is survived by his son Lonnie Cornett of Madison, WV; daughter, Paula (Benjamin) Bradley of Hewett, WV; grandchildren, Ella Marie Bradley and William Henry Bradley; sister, Sherry Dolan of Madison, WV; brother-in-law, Glendale (Pamela Jean) Walls of San Antonio, TX; nephews, Doug and Glen Walls both of San Antonio, TX; and nieces, Lindsay Green and Chelsea Carter both of Madison, WV.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Mark Wheatley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV with military graveside honors by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 of Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.