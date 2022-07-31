Thank you for Reading.

Lonnie E. “Unk” Workman Sr.
LONNIE E. "UNK" WORKMAN SR., 82, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022. He attended Buffalo High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion in Pt. Pleasant, Ironworkers Local 787 in Parkersburg, Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F & A.M. in Buffalo and Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston.

Born October 31, 1939 in Buffalo he was the son of the late Lonnie G. Workman and Irene Nease Workman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Anna Louise "Cricket" Workman and his son, Terry Workman.

