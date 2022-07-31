LONNIE E. "UNK" WORKMAN SR., 82, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022. He attended Buffalo High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was a member of the American Legion in Pt. Pleasant, Ironworkers Local 787 in Parkersburg, Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F & A.M. in Buffalo and Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston.
Born October 31, 1939 in Buffalo he was the son of the late Lonnie G. Workman and Irene Nease Workman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Anna Louise "Cricket" Workman and his son, Terry Workman.
Survivors include his sons, Lonnie D. (Kim) Workman of AZ and Lance (Angela) Workman of WV; grandchildren; Tanner, Dakota and Kortnie Workman; great grandchildren, Eloise and Kota; sisters, Sharlene Gritt and Judy Sayre. He is also survived by his beloved dog "Sparkles"
Special thanks to Cindy Barnett for the care and compassion she showed Lonnie over all the years. The family would also like to thank Joey Higginbotham for providing the best help to the Workman family that anyone could ask for.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday August 1, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial with Masonic graveside rites and military honors will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.