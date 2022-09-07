LONNIE RAY BELL SR., 80, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2022 in Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness. Lonnie was born March 23, 1942 in Madison, to the late Brady Bell and Lora Ellis Bell. In addition to parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie Ray Bell Jr.; brothers: Brady Bell Jr., James Franklin Bell, Robert Lee Bell, and Earl Wetzel Bell; sister, June Ball; and a grandson, Drew Brown. Left to cherish his memory is wife of 30 years, Colleen Bell; daughters, Regina Fay Bell (Abram Barajas), Bonita May Bradshaw (Paul); sisters, Bonnie Bowles, Loretta Hamon, and Betty Browning; grandchildren: Robert Bunch, Corey Bell, Kylie Good, Ashley Carver, Emily Brown, Kaleigh Brown, and Samantha Brown; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lonnie was an Army Veteran. He owned his own business, Bells Heating and Air. He especially enjoyed woodworking, yard work, and loved to hold a good conversation. Service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, with Army Military Honors. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.