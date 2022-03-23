LONNIE STEPHEN BELLEW, of Dawes went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2022.
Steve was a man who loved the Lord, loved his family, loved his dog and loved life to the fullest.
He was retired and worked as a coal miner, legal process servicer, correctional officer, law enforcement, and reentry in both local and federal government.
Preceding him in death were his son, Lee Evans and parents, Jay and Jinny Bellew.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Bellew; sons, Joshua Bellew (Kayla) and Stephen Abe Bellew (Jessica) all of Cross Lanes; brothers, Michael Bellew of Sharon, Johnny 'Joni Lou' Bellew of Culloden; uncle who was like a brother to him, Lonnie 'Harold' Elmore (Mary Ann) of Marysville, Ohio; aunt, Betty Holstine of Belle; and many other beloved family members and friends.
Psalms 116:15 says "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints." Steve never feared death. His last day was spent with his family, his dog, and riding his motorcycle - all things he enjoyed.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. March 24, 2022 at Chesapeake Family Worship Center with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Thursday.
The Chesapeake Family Worship Center will be hosting a dinner for family and friends following the interment service at the cemetery.