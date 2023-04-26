Thank you for Reading.

LONNIE SURFACE, 85, of Walton, went peacefully to his heavenly home on April 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 19, 1938, in Charleston, the son of the late Howard and Winifred Vance Surface. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Ramona Sue Walden Surface, whom he married June 22, 1957; brothers, Carlos and Clyde Surface; sister, Nora Jane Tucker; sister-in-law, Dottie Surface; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Haddox and Larry Walden.

Tags

Recommended for you