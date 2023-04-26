LONNIE SURFACE, 85, of Walton, went peacefully to his heavenly home on April 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 19, 1938, in Charleston, the son of the late Howard and Winifred Vance Surface. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Ramona Sue Walden Surface, whom he married June 22, 1957; brothers, Carlos and Clyde Surface; sister, Nora Jane Tucker; sister-in-law, Dottie Surface; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Haddox and Larry Walden.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Londa and Steve Marks; grandsons, Brandon (Savannah) Marks and Justin (Holli) Marks; five great grandchildren, Easton, Jackson, Grayson, Kyleigh and Barrett Marks all of Walton; sister, Shirley Haddox; brothers-in-law, John Tucker, Carl Walden and Stanley Walden; sisters-in-law, Edna Surface, Sally Walden and Heather Walden.
Lonnie was a retired employee of Union Carbide Corporation. He was a lifelong Christian and was a member of the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, where he taught a Sunday school class. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and an Army veteran.
His favorite pastimes were farming, deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial, with military honors accorded by the W.Va. Army National Guard Honor Guard, will be in the Rocky Branch Cemetery, Walton.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.