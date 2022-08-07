LONUEL DEAN (CORKEY) BARLEY, 71, of Marmet, WV, passed away August 4th, 2022, at home after a long illness.
He was born December 4th, 1950, in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Hayden Barley and Kerlene Walker Means (Bob).
Corkey had a passion for Music, cars, and sports. He began playing the bass guitar at the age of 12, joining the Salt and Pepper Band at East Bank High School, Double Vision, Mountain Gold Band and several other bands in the Charleston area. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren growing up and loved them with all his heart.
Survivors include his wife of 37 plus years, Terry L. (Williams) Barley; son, Jeremy L. Taylor (Tara) of Kenna, WV; daughter, Tracy A. Taylor (Jamie) of Chesapeake, WV; son, Wesley Arnold; Shawn C. Barley (Samantha) of Marmet, WV; brother, Ronald Barley (Jean) of Ware Shoals, SC; sister, Kay Samms (Jack) of Buffalo, WV; grandchildren, David Conn (Tonya), Alexis Palmer (Dylan), Hannah Epperheart, Issac Taylor, Livia Epperheart, Ryan Taylor, Jaxson Rumbaugh, Sarah Barley, Parker Rumbaugh; great grandchild, Rhett Palmer.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. - Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Marmet Women's club, Marmet, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Corkey's honor are preferred to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.