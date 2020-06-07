Lora Allen Henderson

LORA ELLEN HENDERSON, age 80, of Charleston, peacefully went to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Lora was born in 1940 in Kanawha County, daughter of the late Tulla and Martha Cogar. We take comfort that she is now at eternal rest with her recently departed loving husband of 46 years, James Henderson. She was also preceded in death by Dana Henderson, Gail Clark Anderson and siblings, Richard, Robert, and Mickie Cogar and Naoma Morris.
Lora will be greatly missed by her step-son, Brooks and his wife, Cyndee Henderson and step-son Mark Henderson. Lora had a very special place in her heart for all her grandchildren, Abigail Henderson, Brian and Pam Clark, Laura and Greg Johnson, Chase and Rachel Henderson, Eric and Kati Henderson, Scott and Brandi Henderson, and great grandchildren, Chloe Clark, Gavin and Ava Johnson, Rossi and Waylon Henderson, Logan, Liam and Levi Henderson, and Clover Henderson. She is also survived by her sister Cleo Stricker, brothers, Billy Cogar and Paul Cogar, and all her numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services were held in Grandview Memorial Park with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating.
Memories of Lora may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.