Lora Lee Cook

LORA LEE "CINDY" COOK, 63, of Sod left this world Thursday, October 15, 2020 after losing a battle against cancer.
Cindy was preceded in death by brothers, David, Fred, and Clarence Smith; and sister, Nettie Smith.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Randy Cook; daughter Peggy (Stevie) Cook; son, Bryan (Sarah) Cook; grandson, Jayden Cook; granddaughter Macie Walls; brother, Kenny Smith; and sister, Kathy Smith.
In keeping with Cindy's wishes, she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In keeping with Cindy's wishes, she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.