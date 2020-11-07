LORA NELL STONE, 96, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on November 5, 2020, Visitation for the public will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m., for the graveside service at Ravenswood Cemetery. Please follow all the Covid-19 guidelines and the family request that all attending wear masks. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lincoln County Hall of Fame Scholarship, or the North United Methodist Church, in Ravenswood.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.