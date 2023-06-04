Thank you for Reading.

Loraine Harmon George
SYSTEM

June 2, 2023, LORAINE HARMON GEORGE, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Alum Creek, West Virginia, after living a full and wonderful life. She was surrounded by family, on that beautiful sunny day, as she was welcomed into the arms of the Lord and reunited with loved ones and friends alike.

Loraine was born on November 2, 1924, to General Weaver Harmon and Frances "Fannie" Ford Harmon in Olcott, West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you