June 2, 2023, LORAINE HARMON GEORGE, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in Alum Creek, West Virginia, after living a full and wonderful life. She was surrounded by family, on that beautiful sunny day, as she was welcomed into the arms of the Lord and reunited with loved ones and friends alike.
Loraine was born on November 2, 1924, to General Weaver Harmon and Frances "Fannie" Ford Harmon in Olcott, West Virginia.
Along with her parents, General Weaver and Fannie, and siblings Nellie Akers, Connie Darby Ball, Marshall Harmon, Chester Harmon, and Woodrow Harmon,
Loraine is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Paul Jackson George, daughter Connie Sue Comer, grandson Mark Wayne McClure, and great grandson Luke Ramsey Comer.
Loraine is survived by her daughters Joyce Kay McClure, Jo Ann Bare Hanson (Luther), grandchildren Marta Ree McClure Hays (Robert), Matthew McClure (Cammie), Christy McClure Kiser Carnley (Leslie), Amy Bare Crouser (Randy), Betsy Bare Dodd (Michael), Mollie Bare (Jesse), Brock Comer (Lisa), Jennifer Comer Lipscomb (Brian), Jonathan Comer (Bethany), Blaine Comer (Jessica), 30 great grandchildren, 17 great great grandchildren, and a host of friends and extended family.
Loraine married the love of her life, Paul Jackson George, in March of 1942. Paul and "Sapphire", a name he affectionately called Loraine, made their home in Alum Creek, where they went on to have three daughters: Joyce "Kay", Jo Ann, and Connie Sue.
In addition to being a loving, dedicated wife and mother, Loraine also loved the Lord. She held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with everyone she met. She was a life-long member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Alum Creek.
Loraine's kindness was contagious, and she inspired others to be kind as well. Through her actions, Loraine was a witness to her faith. She believed in the power of prayer and the importance of living a life that reflected her beliefs. She shared her faith with others through her words and actions and was always willing to offer a listening ear, lending a helping hand, or simply being there for someone in need. Loraine loved spending time, on her back porch, with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Loraine's legacy of kindness and faith lives on through the many lives she touched. She will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to live a life of love and compassion. The family would like to thank all who helped with her care over the last fifteen months and a special thank you to Kathy Falbo and to Kanawha Hospice.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Hopewell Baptist Church, South Charleston with Pastors Jonathan Comer, Chris VanNatter, and Dwight McClure officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.