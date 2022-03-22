LOREN "CHUB" PENNINGTON, age 91, of Hurricane, formerly of Charleston, passed away Sunday March 20, 2022 at HospiceCare West surrounded by family.
He was born December 21, 1930 in Charleston, son of the late Luther Martin Pennington and Letha Nevada Schuck Pennington. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Pennington; one daughter, Vallorie Pennington; three sisters, Irma Cicero, Reba Dunlap, and Elsie Nary; five brothers, Ralph, Jesse, Carl "Skip", Gene, and Dennis Pennington; and grandson, Barry Loren Harper.
Loren was an electrician with Penn Electric. He was a loving husband and father and always there when someone needed help. He loved gardening, fishing, camping, and fixing whatever needed fixed.
Loren is survived by two daughters, Vickie L. Harper of Charleston and Belinda "BJ" Hill of Hurricane; one son, Chuck "Bill" Pennington (Loretta) of St. Albans; four sisters, Lorena Dunlap of Durham, NC, Frankie McCune of Evans, Myrtle Stinnett of Charleston, and Cindy McCutcheon (Bill) of Millwood; seven grandchildren, Terry Lee Harper (Jennifer), Brandi Michelle Emch (Matt), Jacob Loren Pennington, Brooke Ann Pennington, Kevin Ray Cook, Mark Anthony Cook, and James Tate "JT" Hill (Lori); many great grandchildren, and five great great grandchild, and his loving companion of 23 years, Marlene Bryan and her children, Beth Ann Dudley (Dave) of Hurricane and John Powell (Nicole) of Scott Depot and their children.
A service to honor the life of Loren will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Interment will be in the Pennington Cemetery, Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff of HospiceCare West for their loving care and his neighbor, Deven Weimer.