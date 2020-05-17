LOREN CLAYPOOL, born May 23, 1961, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on May 13, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles Claypool Jr. and Martha McComas Claypool; his maternal grandparents, Earl and Velma McComas; his paternal grandparents, Charles Claypool Sr. and Elsie Claypool; his uncles, Larry McComas and Garry McComas; his aunt and uncle, Janice and Charles Poe; his father-in-law, Frank Gibeaut; his brother-in-law, Bob Gibeaut; his sisters-in-law, Gail Gibeaut Ball and Mary Elizabeth Gibeaut; and his nephew, Jim Layne.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven and a half years, Hollis Gibeaut Claypool; his son, Stefan Claypool and daughter-in-law Cynthia Wang-Claypool; his daughter, Kathleen Claypool DeNike and son-in-law Richard DeNike; his miniature schnauzer, Walter Sobchak Claypool; his brother, David Claypool, sister-in-law Oksana Claypool and nephew Ivan Claypool; his sister, Leanne Holley, brother-in-law Matt Holley and nieces Jillian and Addison Holley; his mother-in-law, Wanda Gibeaut; his sister-in-law, Cathy Keene and brother-in-law Bill Keene; his sister-in-law, Amy Gibeaut, his nieces Sarah Keene Cox and Ann Gibeaut Lockard, and his nephews Jared Layne, David Gibeaut, Jason Ball, Justin Wright, and Dillon Wright.
Loren was a member of the St. Albans High School, class of 1979, and a graduate of West Virginia State University. Loren's successful thirty-eight-year career as an executive in the long-term care industry took him to Hartford, Chicago, London, and Milwaukee, before he returned to Charleston in 2013. He was a business leader serving on several boards and committees around the Charleston and Chicago areas. He was an active board member at the Clay Center, where he served as a devoted patron of the art and music communities, among other local organizations.
From an early age, he was a musician who played locally in establishments all across the Charleston area and his love of music stayed with him throughout his life. He travelled extensively with his wife, family, and friends across several countries in search of new food, new experiences, and new beer. Over the course of his life, his love of literature and the works of Ernest Hemingway led him to Paris, which became a favorite destination for he and his wife.
The Claypool family would like to thank all of the family and friends who have supported Loren through his journey. We would also like to thank the staff at the Cleveland Clinic, the CAMC Cancer Center, Memorial Hospital, and Hospice Care.
The family requests that donations in Loren's honor be made to support the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative at the Rose Ella Burkhardt Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at the Cleveland Clinic, where Loren received his treatment. Donations may be made at http://events.headforthecure.org/goto/TeamLoren.
Honoring Loren's wishes, he will be cremated, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Loren's family