Lorena Castleberry

LORENA RUSSE CASTLEBERRY passed away peacefully on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at the age of 95. Lorena was preceded in death by her father, Frank Russe, mother, Myrtle Pauley Russe, husband Kelly L. Castleberry and son, Kelly "Larry" Castleberry II and daughter-in-law Sandra W. Castleberry. She was the last surviving sibling of her thirteen brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, David Castleberry, Martin Castleberry (Kerry); grandchildren, Kelly L. Castleberry III (Melissa), Leigh Ann Castleberry, Melissa Lacy, Jason Grigsby, Karen Castleberry (Kim), Emily Castleberry and Jon Castleberry (Chelsea) and several great-grandchildren.
Lorena was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a licensed real estate agent, working alongside her husband, Kelly, active in Kanawha County politics, an accomplished bridge player, a Wheel of Fortune enthusiast and one of the best cooks in the greater Kanawha Valley. Everyone was welcome in her home and no one ever left with an empty stomach. The things Lorena cherished the most were her faith, family and her friends.
The Castleberry Family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon, Jessica and all of the Hospice caregivers for their excellent care.
Due to the on-going pandemic, a graveside service will be held for family on Monday, March 8th, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston at 3 p.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her honor to: HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Lorena may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting his obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.