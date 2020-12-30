Lorena Daily

On December 23, 2020 LORENA DEBOARD DAILY left earth to meet her family in Heaven. Her survivors will miss her, but oh how she is rejoicing.
Mom was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesville. Mother was always very involved in church. She taught a Wednesday class for youngsters and on Sunday she taught high school girls. Every year at Homecoming, people watched to see if she had a cake plate knowing she made a red velvet cake her signature dessert. She loved Bible School.
Mom was born May 8, 1928 to Marie Brown and William A Lynch. Lorena was preceded in death by her husbands, Arnett DeBoard and Paul C. Daily; her daughter, Barbara June Donohue; her boys, Rick DeBoard and Mark DeBoard; a grandson, Little John Donohue.
She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. The one person she couldn't wait to see was her grandma, she loved her so much Our mother was a very special person, mom learned how to cook from her. She was also preceded by sons-in-law, Clarence Reveal and Jimmy Brown. Mom was an animal lover, she had 5 pomeranians and they were all precious.
Lorena is survived by her daughters, Mischa Reveal of Charleston and Amy Brown of Sylvester. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She raised one grandson, Jason DeBoard of Austin , TX. She is also survived by a sister, Sandra Jarrell of FL.; brother, Quince Brown of S.C.; she is also survived by Billy, Clyde, Kenny and Barbara Lynch of Charlottesville, VA.
Lorena was Granny to all of the grandkids and any one else who come to her house. We will miss Mom so very much, but I would not want her to miss that meeting in the air. Donations to St. Jude in lieu of flowers.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday afternoon December 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV with Clergy Adam Coon officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will begin at 12 p.m., Wednesday at the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net