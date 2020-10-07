Lorena L. Slater

LORENA L. "RENIE" SLATER, 91, entered into peaceful eternal rest at her home on October 4, 2020.
Renie was the daughter of the late, James and Stella Lyons.
She was a loving mother grandmother, sister and aunt and will be missed by all who knew her. Her heart was filled with so much love for her many friends and family.
Renie lived in Dunbar for 69 years and found long and lasting friendships. She was profoundly involved in the community. Renie was a member go the Dunbar Women's Club and of Dunbar United Methodist Church. She enjoyed ceramics, beautiful flowers, bowling, baking, and watching WVU football.
She worked for C&P Telephone Company, Rish Equipment, Pearson Appraisal, several local insurance companies and then retired from FlatTop Insurance. After retirement she worked a few days a week for WSAZ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest sister, Nancy Jane Lyons Derenberger; and her husband of 62 years, Carl W. Slater.
Renie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Slater Bishop (Bob); sons, Jerry Slater and Stephen Slater (Karen); sister, Helen F. Hackney (Howard); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Dutchess.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the love, support and kindness that all her caregivers and Hospice provided her.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.