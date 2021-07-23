On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, LORENA MAE KING CLEMANS, beloved mother of four children, passed away at the age of 97.
She was born on July 5, 1924, in Nellis, to the late Issac "Ike" and Julia Bradshaw King; the eldest of 7 siblings.
On August 19, 1948, Lorena married the late Rev. Alva Ives Clemans. She was a homemaker, a pastor's wife and a retired secretary for the Kanawha County Board of Education. She loved arts and crafts, organizing family gatherings and keeping the family connected.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers; one sister; and one half-brother.
Lorena is survived by her four children, Von Clemans (Marion), Janet May (Brian), Wayne Clemans (Sandra) and Vernon Clemans (Valnita); 10 grandchildren, Matthew Clemans (Cristy), Carolyn Barrett (Stephen), Lisa Kipper, Sam May, Amanda Waldron, Autumn Smith (Seth), Ashley Enriquez, Wayne Clemans, Jr. (Ashton), Christopher Clemans (Kari) and AJ Clemans (Alison); a multitude of great-grandchildren; and her youngest brother, Franklin D. King (Norma).
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, July 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, 1236 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064, with a committal service immediately following. Entombment will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Mission, 700 S Park Rd, Charleston, WV 25304, or Huntington Hospice, P.O Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.