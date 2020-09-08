LORENA "SIS" THOMAS, 86, went to be with the Lord after her battle with Covid-19 on September 6, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Born December 16, 1933 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Adar Asbury Burford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Roger Thomas. Lorena was a florist at Charleston Cut Flower shop for over 20 years. She will be remembered as a happy and outgoing person who was full of life. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Holmes of Charleston; son, Kevin (Judy Eskew) Thomas; brother, Leroy (Midge) Burford of Charleston; grandchildren, Larry (Crystal) Marion of Charleston, Nathan (Amanda) Marion of Charleston, Kellie Thomas of South Charleston and Christopher Thomas of Teays Valley; great-grandchildren, Callie, Addysen, Chesney and Payton Marion and Eliana, Peyton and Paige Thomas; various nieces and nephews and her dog Gabbie who was her constant companion. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, at Britton Cemetery in Sissonville, with Pastor Robert Legg, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.