LORENE DELLA BOGGS, 86, of Ravenswood, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, at 1 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with Pastor Tom Nolan officiating, burial will follow in Roane County, at Clover Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Silverton United Methodist Church, 90 Violet Drive, Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.