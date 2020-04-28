LORENE EVE OVERBAY, age 78 of Montgomery died April 25, 2020. She was born January 18, 1942 in Charleston and was the daughter of the late Arnold and Tressie Parsons Kiser. She was also preceded in death by her husband George Overbay, her son Kenneth Overbay and her brother Daniel Kiser.
Surviving: son Steven Overbay and wife Angela of Montgomery; brothers Richard Kiser of Chesapeake and Robert Kiser of Shrewsbury.
There will be a graveside celebration of her life on Wednesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Burial will follow in the park. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com