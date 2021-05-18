LORENE F. SMITH, "REENIE", 91, of Elkridge, WV and longtime resident of Botetourt County, VA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She will be laid to rest with Graveside Services at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV on Friday, May 21, at noon. She has been entrusted to Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., (540) 562-1182, in Roanoke, Virginia.
