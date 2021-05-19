LORENE FARLEY SMITH, of Elkridge, WV passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Botetourt, VA at age 91. Graveside Service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV at 12 noon on Friday, May 21, 2021 with arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. of Roanoke, VA
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.