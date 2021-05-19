Thank you for Reading.

LORENE FARLEY SMITH, of Elkridge, WV passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Botetourt, VA at age 91. Graveside Service will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV at 12 noon on Friday, May 21, 2021 with arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. of Roanoke, VA

Tags

Recommended for you