Lorene Farley Smith

LORENE F. SMITH, "REENIE", 91, of Elkridge, WV passed away peacefully at home in Botetourt, VA on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She went to greet the Lord once she made it past those awaiting her in Heaven, including her husband, Glenn, her parents, several siblings, in-laws, other relatives and dear friends who went on before her. She was the loving matriarch of a large family who survives her, including her 5 children 11 grand children, 11 great-grand children, 4 great-great- grand children and siblings, many nieces & nephews, in-laws, and many loving friends.
Lorene worked as a seamstress; she was a kitchen supervisor retiring from Friendship Manor; and in retirement, was a door-greeter at her local Walmart. She was proud of her work in service to people with special needs. It was in her nature to take care of people, especially her family. Her strength is known by all her kin and the the world would be jealous of the love she offered to her family and friends. She had a beautiful smile and a joyful laugh. Although she was the hardest worker; she knew how to have fun and lived a full life.
She will be laid to rest at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12 noon; arrangements by Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Roanoke, Virginia.