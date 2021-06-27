LORENE (GOOD) POSTLETHWAIT 76, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born at Kenna, WV to the late Ova Roscoe and Bessie Thomas Good. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Burdette.
Lorene was a member of Grace Baptist Temple, St. Albans. She grew up in Liberty, WV and graduated from Ripley High School, class of 1962 where she was head cheerleader. She was also a cheerleader for the Charleston Rockets. She was a basketball mom throughout her daughter Leslie's basketball school years.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 54 years, Art "Post" Postlethwait; daughter, Leslie Taylor (Daryl) of Alexandria, KY; sisters, Leona Fisher (Arthur) of Sissonville, Loretta Shuster of Plymouth, MN., and Judy Cleary (Tom) of Laurel, MD; brothers, Rex Good (Elaine) of Sissonville, Rondall Good of Stoneville, NC, Jerry Good (Reva) of Fayetteville and David Good (Brenda) of Poca. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family has asked that you wear a mask during the visitation and funeral please.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Grace Baptist Temple, 1901 MacCorkle Ave, St Albans with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311
You may visit Lorene's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
