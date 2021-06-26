LORENE GOOD POSTLETHWAIT, 76, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Grace Baptist Temple, 1901 MacCorkle Ave, St Albans. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Postlethwait family.
