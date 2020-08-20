Essential reporting in volatile times.

LORENE MARIE "CHOE" KIRK, 88 of Ashford died August 18, 2020. Service is 11 a.m. Friday August 21, at Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.