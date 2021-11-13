Loretta Ann Milhoan

Devoted Christian and retiree LORETTA MILHOAN's love of life did not come to an end with her death. Loretta passed away on November 8, 2021 at the age of 74. Her loved ones will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and helping others as she did.
She was born to Leonard and Allie Mullins on July 26, 1947 in Ward, WV. She grew up on Campbell's Creek with 5 brothers, Ronald, Sydney, Marlon, Steve and Ricky She often told entertaining stories of what it was like to grow up with a house full of brothers. Loretta graduated from DuPont High School and attended medical secretarial school. She dedicated 40 years to the medical records department at St. Francis Hospital, where she made lifelong friends and met the love of her life, Herbert Milhoan. They were married for 15 loving years, before Herb lost his battle with cancer in 2008.
Loretta loved spending time with friends, family, and people in general. She enjoyed parties, Jesus, hugs, her dog Susie, taking naps, country cooking, camping, and her clown collection. She had an infectious laugh, that if you were lucky enough to hear, you will never forget. Loretta never met a stranger and spent a lot of her time helping others in need.
Loretta will be honored in a celebration of her life at a to be determined date.