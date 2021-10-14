Loretta Duncan Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LORETTA DUNCAN 85, of Chesapeake, passed away October 9, 2021. Arrangements will be 12 p.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duncan Pass Away Chesapeake Arrangement Loretta Funeral Home East Bank Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Edna Marie Kidd Ivan Derek "Ogre" Hanson Nancy Leigh Nichols Blank Jill Ellen Topp Blank Carroll Edward Withrow Ava Dianne Wilson Pauley Blank Clyde B. "Sonny" Ball Floyd Otho Tillis Donald E. Larch Lucille Eleanor Davis Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health