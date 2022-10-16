Tired hands stilled, pretty blue eyes closed and her heart was reunited with her beloved Jimmy.
LORETTA FAY BOOHER, 89, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 2:15 am
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tired hands stilled, pretty blue eyes closed and her heart was reunited with her beloved Jimmy.
LORETTA FAY BOOHER, 89, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 10, 2022.
She was born on May 13, 1933 in Winifrede, to Marvin and Ercel Perdue. She was brought up after age six by Marvin and Dora (Todie) Perdue, following the death of Ercel.
Loretta was a 1952 graduate of East Bank High School. She moved to South Charleston and started working at Valley Bell Dairy until she met and married the love of her life, James Booher. They enjoyed 54 1/2 years together.
In 1952 she was baptized into the Church of Christ. Singing in church and with family was a joy for her. Hymnals were always carried in the car trunk, tape recorder ready.
Loretta is preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Charles, Matt, and Billie Perdue; sister, Myrtle Dunbar; and infant granddaughter, Angela Dawn Holstein.
Two daughters were born to this union who were able to care for her at home, Beth Holstein and Vanessa Bryan. Loretta is also survived by her brother, Sidney Perdue (Frances) of Winifrede; sister, Allie McFadden (James) of Winston Salem, NC; sister-in-law, Norma Perdue of Chesapeake ; brother-in-law, Terry Dunbar of Beckley, Tom Booher (Sue) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Sean McCallister (Luciana) of Ardmore, OK, James McCallister (Mandy) of Eleanor, Heatherly Bryan of Winfield, Kendra Scarberry (D.J.) of Culloden, Kimberly Cooper (Jason) of Portsmouth, OH; great-grandchildren, Wyatt McCallister of Eleanor, Isabella Gutierrez and Serena McCallister of Okla., Madison Cochran, Allison Cooper, and Wesley Cooper of Portsmouth, OH, Laiken Scarberry and Cheyenne Scarberry of Culloden, Yesinia Silva of Winfield; neighbors and friends of 50+ years, Jean and Dave Evans of South Charleston; and many nieces and nephews.
A woman worth more than rubies and gold, always caring for others and a true role model.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.