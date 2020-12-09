Loretta Faye Garten

LORETTA FAYE (JONES) GARTEN 78 of Mammoth, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Loretta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Mammoth Advent Church where she was the church and choir Pianist, a board member, Trustee, Janitor, Sunday School Secretary and former Deaconess and Church Conference Delegate. She was dearly loved by all the church and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by her parents Fred & Pina Jones, husband of 56 years Frank Garten, brothers, Everett Higginbotham, Clyde and Earl Whisman, Jack Jones, Clarence "Izzy" and Leonard "Butch" Jones.
She is survived by her special daughter Sherri (Ed) Harris; special granddaughter Alicia Nissel; extended family Debbie & Chuck Balser, Janice & Jordan Blake and baby Avery, Chasity & Ethan Jeffery and a host of other family members and friends.
Special thanks to the CAMC CPICU staff.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10th at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Pastor Roy Boyd and Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required at the cemetery. The family appreciates your cooperation in this matter.
Condolences may be sent to the family via website www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Garten family.