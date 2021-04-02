Loretta Haddad

LORETTA MAE HADDAD, 79 formerly of Charleston, WV died peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Wyngate Senior Living with her family by her side.
She was born on May 24, 1941 in Boone County, WV a daughter of the late Albert and Verlie A. (Mooney) Brown. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Larry G. Haddad; three brothers, Hersie, Harlen, and Harold Brown; and a sister, Fairlena Brown.
Loretta graduated from Scott High School in Madison, WV. She worked for Heck's Department stores and H&R Block as a bookkeeper and sold real estate for Old Colony. Loretta was a member of the Charleston Garden Club and St. George Antichian Orthodox Cathedral.
She is survived by three sisters, Lorena Evans of Racine, OH, Charlotte (Herman) Roe of Myrtle Beach, SC, Patty Klapper of Colliers, WV; many nieces and nephews among them, Kathy Haddad McCabe; nephew, Michael George Haddad; and special niece, Sandy Brown.
A private funeral service for Loretta will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 4 pm with Father Frank Milanese officiating.
Visitation for Loretta will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 12:30 pm until the time of the Memorial Prayer Service at 1 pm at Sunset Memorial Park 4301 MacCorkle Ave. SW South Charleston, WV 25309 with Father Joseph Hazar officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mullenbach Funeral Home 669 Main St. Follansbee, WV 26037.