Thank you for Reading.

Loretta (Hall) Keeton
SYSTEM

LORETTA (HALL) KEETON, 78, of Wee-Ma-Tuk, left her earthly possessions at 2:53 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023 in her home to join her mother and stepfather. Loretta was the daughter of Betty Jo Hoskins Hall and stepdaughter of Deet Morehead. Loretta was born in Arnoldsburg, WV and married the love of her life, Charles Keeton on July 27, 1963 in Walton, WV. He survives.

Loretta is also survived by her three sons, Charles Anthony "Tony" (Lisa) Keeton, Christopher Scott Keeton, and Russell Lee Keeton; five grandsons, Michael Antony (Jessica) Keeton, Garrett Lee (Jessica) Keeton, TJ Keeton, TY Keeton and Charlie Keeton; two granddaughters, Graci Lynn Keeton and Kelci Lea Keeton; one great-grandson, Jaxx Keeton; one brother, Jerry Hall; one sister, Connie Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you