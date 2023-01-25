Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
LORETTA (HALL) KEETON, 78, of Wee-Ma-Tuk, left her earthly possessions at 2:53 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023 in her home to join her mother and stepfather. Loretta was the daughter of Betty Jo Hoskins Hall and stepdaughter of Deet Morehead. Loretta was born in Arnoldsburg, WV and married the love of her life, Charles Keeton on July 27, 1963 in Walton, WV. He survives.
Loretta is also survived by her three sons, Charles Anthony "Tony" (Lisa) Keeton, Christopher Scott Keeton, and Russell Lee Keeton; five grandsons, Michael Antony (Jessica) Keeton, Garrett Lee (Jessica) Keeton, TJ Keeton, TY Keeton and Charlie Keeton; two granddaughters, Graci Lynn Keeton and Kelci Lea Keeton; one great-grandson, Jaxx Keeton; one brother, Jerry Hall; one sister, Connie Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Loretta worked and retired as a buyer for Echo Manufacturing in 2011. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and antiques. She was known to make a Hallmark style Christmas for her family and grandkids.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.